Letter: Move the intake, not the pipeline

Water brought in to the new intake then could be piped to the reservation's water treatment facility.

The Missouri River flows south, so the structure wouldn't need to be a long distance up stream to be completely free of any inadvertent contamination from a pipeline leak or spill.

I know there's been news about the intake structure being moved far to the south of the pipeline. But a northern intake would be much closer to the tribe's facilities and presumably cheaper, too. (There may be other advantages in the southern location that I am not aware of.)

If clean water were assured, a parting of the ways might occur between the Standing Rock residents and the out-of-state activists—activists whose real intent is to oppose any production or transportation of fossil fuels and who are the real culprits in a high percentage of the dangerous and unlawful acts that are occurring.

As far as water safety is concerned, the hundreds of railroad tank cars of crude oil crossing the Missouri River on bridges on a daily basis is a far greater risk to water quality than any pipeline.

Roy Bigwood

St. Thomas, N.D.