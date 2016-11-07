I've known Schneider since he was a student leader at UND. Since that time, he's gone on to serve two terms in the North Dakota Senate, in addition to being involved with many boards in the Grand Forks community.

In the Senate, Schneider is respected on both sides of the aisle because he's practical. As part of the bipartisan Grand Forks legislative delegation, he worked with Democrats and Republicans to successfully secure funding for UND's new medical school, investments to help grow the UAS industry in Grand Forks and a down payment on the city's much-needed water treatment plant.

In an election marked by disappointing political discourse at the national level, it's refreshing to know we have sensible legislators such as Schneider in our community. Grand Forks and North Dakota will continue to be well-served by Schneider's approach in the North Dakota Senate.

Hal Gershman

Grand Forks

Gershman is a former president of the Grand Forks City Council.