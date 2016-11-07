Letter: Pulling hospital from constitution needn't cost jobs

Hopefully, people also are concerned about other variables when considering the suffering of mental illness or addiction.

While the editorial is correct in that jobs are part of the discussion, so is the rest of the story.

First, changing the constitution would not lead to job losses in Jamestown, N.D. Every person employed at the state hospital is needed in Jamestown.

My proposal is that we do more in mental health and substance use services, not less.

Most of our prisoners in Jamestown need treatment, or they come back to prison after a short discharge at near $40,000 a year expense. Meeting this need would use each staff person.

In addition, all of our successful communities need behavioral health beds at their private hospital, community treatment services and housing for persons who need supervision so they do not recycle through our institutions at dramatic state expense.

Cities such as Grand Forks and Fargo with the ability to provide an abundance of services should not send a person to the state hospital other than for forensic purposes.

Second, right now too many legislators harbor an assumption that we are doing what we need to do because we have a state hospital. But our suicide and binge-drinking rates are higher than most states.

Having a state hospital should not be an excuse for ignoring this.

Third, times are changing. We need the same kind of community care for persons who suffer from mental conditions as for persons who suffer from other illnesses such as diabetes, cancer or heart disease. It is the right thing to do.

Tim Mathern

Fargo

Mathern, a Democrat, represents Fargo in the North Dakota Senate.