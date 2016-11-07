Letter: Port should stop attacking protesters' character

He also says that the protesters, some whom he describes as celebrity activists and professional agitators, are part of an extremist environmental conspiracy.

Port is wrong on all counts. Whether the pipeline is a good or bad idea is a matter of perspective. Port and other critics of the protesters do not seem to understand this. They are unwilling to consider that the protesters are sincere people who believe the pipeline is a bad idea, or that some of the protest is in response to what Native Americans see as a history of raw deals from white people.

Port cannot comprehend that the protesters are willing to be arrested because they believe in their cause, not because they want to be arrested.

Most important, Port is wrong if he thinks that what he wrote is responsible journalism. In politics today, it has become commonplace to attack the motives and integrity of those you disagree with. Call them names, say they are duped, toss around words like extremist and conspiracy, and you can simply write off other people's ideas. So, the real issues get lost in all the mud, and compromise becomes impossible. In the end, editorials like Port's promote antagonism, and so make it less likely that important problems get solved.

It is tempting to call Port a racist extremist, but I won't do that because it would be inappropriate, and I do not know that he is. But the ideas he presents appear narrow-minded and racist, do not reflect mainstream thinking and surely do nothing to promote peace in North Dakota.

If Port wants to argue in favor of the pipeline, I say "go for it." If he wants to attack the character of the protesters, he should save his ink for another topic.

Dexter Perkins

Grand Forks