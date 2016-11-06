Mock also understands the issues facing Grand Forks right now, particularly for our young professionals. The reality of high housing costs and lower starting wages is a serious problem for any college graduate or young family looking to make Grand Forks their home.

We all take pride in Grand Forks to be a great place to raise a family, but without serious action on issues such as housing prices, child care costs and education funding, how long will we believe it?

We need representatives such as Mock who understand the challenges and will fight for real solutions.

During his service in the North Dakota House, it was Mock who has raised the fight for a more accountable public service with an ethics commission. We also know that having Mock in a leadership role in the House helped bring important Grand Forks projects home, including state funding for the water treatment plant last session.

I don't think Grand Forks can afford not to have his voice in the next session.

And while some may not know how to spell his name or understand how important his experience is to District 18, I appreciate that our city will be served and represented well by putting their trust in Mock. I ask my fellow District 18 residents join me in support of Mock on Tuesday.

Nicholas Jensen

Grand Forks