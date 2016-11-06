Letter: Grand Forks' problem is spending, not revenue

The city needs to do a review and analyses of its present operating expenses, and eliminate the deadwood. In nature, whenever a forest gets too much undergrowth, the only thing that gets rid of it is fire, which ultimately generates new life and makes the land more productive.

Life cycles have an end. Why does every program that the city starts have to live forever?

Vote No on the city sales-tax increase. The Grand Forks City Council needs to honestly evaluate what their predecessors have started and eliminate non-essential spending so they can do essential spending.

Dwight Messner

Grand Forks