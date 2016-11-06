Letter: Elect WIllhite, best qualified for Polk County

As Crookston's mayor and in six years on the City Council, Willhite has worked with council members and city administrators to accomplish Crookston's goals.

Under Willhite's leadership, the Crookston City Council saw the following accomplishments become realities.

▇ A 40-unit apartment complex near the Crookston Hockey Arena

▇ A 30-unit Workforce Housing Project on North Broadway

▇ The Splash Park at Highland Park

▇ The Casey Convenience Store construction on Fisher Avenue

▇ A comprehensive, long-range plan for Crookston

▇ The fire protection building on Crookston's north end

▇ A City Maintenance Code for residential and commercial properties

▇ A Crookston Housing and Economic Development Agency

▇ A student internship community connection with UMC

Willhite has experience in budgeting, planning, fiscal accountability, union negotiation and construction contracts. He a consensus builder and believes in the transparency of issues and in fact-based decision making.

Above all, he's a visionary who makes things happen versus letting them happen. And he walks the talk.

As a Polk County Commissioner, Gary will continue to seek ways to insure that the county is run effectively and efficiently. He supports the work of the Polk County Administration and Board in keeping the Tax Levy for 2017 at 3 percent or less.

Willhite has shown commitment, service and a passion for Polk County. Vote for him for Polk County Commissioner for District 3.

Twyla Treanor

Crookston