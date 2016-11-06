Letter: North Dakotans, elect Chase Iron Eyes to Congress

Iron Eyes is a graduate of UND and of the University of Colorado Law School. He is a Bush Foundation Fellow and has been a tribal judge. His wife, Stanford School of Medicine graduate, is a physician with the Indian Health Services at Fort Yates, N.D. They have three children.

Yes, his campaign has been run on a shoestring. But he does not have "Big Oil" and other outside interests in his back pocket. His vision for North Dakota is similar to the late Gov. Art Link's "When the Landscape is Quiet Again" philosophy, in which development is good, but the air, land and water must be protected.

In a recent interview, Iron Eyes said he feels that incumbent Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., should withdraw his support for Donald Trump to save face with the women of North Dakota.

After reading this interview, I think Cramer is ignoring this issue because he is interested in a Cabinet position should Trump become president. If this is true, then it's an insult to the women of North Dakota.

In the same story, Cramer asked whether Iron Eyes still supported Hillary Clinton. Iron Eyes replied, "I'm not defending Hillary. I'm not trying to hold on to anyone's coattails. I'm a leader in the tradition of North Dakota's leaders, who stand on their own."

This is the type of person I'd like to see representing us in Washington.

I urge Herald readers to vote for Chase Iron Eyes.

Marcia Utke

Enderlin, N.D.