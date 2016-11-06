While we all care, we all have different ideas and strong personalities, so moving forward can take a lot of time and a lot of effort.

Those of us in local government know we need elected officials at the state level who can see across party lines and help us here in northwestern Minnesota. Reps. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, and Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, are strong leaders who advocate for us in St. Paul.

Their record of accomplishments for northwestern Minnesota is significant, and they worked with both parties to get things done.

Kiel and Fabian are champions for all Minnesotans. Their track record includes investing in our schools, standing up for agriculture, fighting for taxpayers and working to improve our health care system.

Yes, there are elected officials in both parties who are obstructionist and hyper-partisan. That's not what Kiel and Fabian are about, and don't let anyone tell you differently.

I support Fabian and Kiel because I want leaders with a proven track record at the Capitol. We are fortunate to have them representing us.

They will continue to move our state in a positive direction by advocating for our shared priorities. And they'll do this without heated rhetoric, which gets in the way of the consensus-building we need to make sure northwestern Minnesota doesn't get lost in the shuffle down in St. Paul.

Please keep Fabian and Kiel on the job working for us.

Brian Holmer

Thief River Falls

Holmer is mayor of Thief River Falls.