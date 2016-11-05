Letter: Elect Republicans to pass Minnesota DNR reforms

Additionally, they also advocated for a proposal that would have required our local county boards to approve any land purchases by the DNR before that sale could take place. Sadly, these provisions were stripped out of the legislation by DFLers in conference committee.

Another proposal by Green would have greatly limited the rulemaking authority of the DNR. This proposed legislation would have sunset the existing rules of the DNR and required new rules to be evaluated by the Legislature.

This proposal would have let voters have more say in DNR rules and regulations affecting our communities because the rules would have to be approved by locally elected officials, not political appointees who aren't chosen by the people the rules would affect.

Sadly, these proposals also haven't become law because of the efforts to block them by the DFL. DFL senators removed the first two reforms from conference committee after they were approved by the Republican House. Metro liberals also blocked the DNR rule reform proposal.

I hope Herald readers will join me in voting for local leaders such as Fabian, Kiel and Green who will continue to fight for rural-friendly, open and common-sense reforms to the DNR.

Additionally, Senate candidate Mark Johnson also will fight for reforms such as these in the DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate. We greatly need to add his voice to our local representatives in the House in order for DNR reform to happen.

Tom Morrissey

Gatzke, Minn.