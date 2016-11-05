Letter: Benefits far outweigh costs of Measure 4
Despite what the multinational tobacco companies who are paying for the anti-Measure 4 campaign say, raising the tobacco tax really is the North Dakota way.
If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters on Tuesday, here's what North Dakota gets:
▇ Fewer smokers.
▇ Fewer deaths.
▇ Reduced health care costs for everyone.
▇ New programs for veterans and behavioral health.
If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:
▇ New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.
▇ Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.
Which is the North Dakota way?
Seems obvious.
Steve Andrist
Bismarck