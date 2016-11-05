Letter: Benefits far outweigh costs of Measure 4

If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters on Tuesday, here's what North Dakota gets:

▇ Fewer smokers.

▇ Fewer deaths.

▇ Reduced health care costs for everyone.

▇ New programs for veterans and behavioral health.

If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:

▇ New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.

▇ Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.

Which is the North Dakota way?

Seems obvious.

Steve Andrist

Bismarck