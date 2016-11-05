Search
    Letter: Benefits far outweigh costs of Measure 4

    By Steve Andrist Today at 6:04 a.m.

    Despite what the multinational tobacco companies who are paying for the anti-Measure 4 campaign say, raising the tobacco tax really is the North Dakota way.

    If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters on Tuesday, here's what North Dakota gets:

    ▇ Fewer smokers.

    ▇ Fewer deaths.

    ▇ Reduced health care costs for everyone.

    ▇ New programs for veterans and behavioral health.

    If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:

    ▇ New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.

    ▇ Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.

    Which is the North Dakota way?

    Seems obvious.

    Steve Andrist

    Bismarck

