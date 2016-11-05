Letter: Why this veteran's voting No on Measure 4

But if Measure 4 passes, it will kick off a race for the next pot of free money. Is North Dakota really going the way of California or New York, where government has tried to regulate size of fountain drink you can buy? The logical response to this measure passing would be to increase taxes on other "unhealthy" items. This measure starts it, but where would it end?

Special interests have tried this before. This same idea was rejected in the conservation amendment: take from one group perceived as "bad" (oil companies in that case), and give to another group seen as "good" (conservationists).

Voters rejected that measure, in part because it was a blatant money grab. They should reject Measure 4 on those grounds.

Second, this measure isn't about helping veterans. I am thankful to those who have helped veterans like myself, but I feel that veterans are just being used in this debate. Proponents added veterans not out of a desire to help, but because they did the political math. They know that in North Dakota, people will support almost anything veteran-related — even a tax increase.

So, they skimmed a little money off the top for veteran service groups in order to claim sympathy votes for their unrelated cause.

There are many areas in which support for veterans could be improved—especially at the federal level. But that is another issue that should be addressed on its own merits. If veterans have to rely on the scraps that fall from another measure's table in order to get the support they earned with their service, then we have already lost.

Robbie Wagner

Mandan, N.D.