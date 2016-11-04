Letter: Voters likely to say to Trump, 'You're fired'

No proof, no nothing; just rhetoric to somehow mask his losing effort to be elected the first reality-star billionaire apprentice-president. If a lie is repeated often enough. ...

And it's just one of a litany of lies he offers, a strategy that seems to even one-up his nemesis, "Lying Hillary." It's pathetic that so many voters believe his many promises to "make America great again."

Did these people ever take a civics course in high school? They claim to embrace the Constitution, but they fail to realize that everything Trump has promised will be stymied because of the political mechanisms entrenched in that document.

Of course, he can try to arrest all the non-cooperative legislators, burn down the Capitol and burn up the Constitution, to get his way. But then we'd have a totalitarian dictatorship, not a representative democracy.

Either Trump is oblivious to the deep-seated passions of so many of his irrational fans, or he is consciously subverting our democratic form of government by encouraging sedition. In either case, he is playing with fire.

If he does lose the election, many of his supporters seem hell bent on marching with pitchforks and torches, a scene reminiscent of some old Frankenstein movies. But it doesn't take much to imagine many of his acolytes refusing to accept a loss for their man and actually reverting to armed insurrection.

Of course, Trump never has been careful with his words. He's the playground bully who has been used to getting his way by exploiting the "rigged system" to his benefit—until now.

Jim Chattin

Devils Lake