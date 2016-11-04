Letter: Measure 4 is tax on tobacco products only

By voting Yes for Measure 4, North Dakotans can save lives by preventing more of our youth from becoming addicted to tobacco.

Much concern has been expressed about the length of Measure 4. I would suggest that the measure is well-written and comprehensive so as to not create issues if passed. Tax policy is complex, thus making it a longer read.

Finally, let's discuss the issue of how the tax dollars that will be raised will be distributed. These dollars are estimated to be about $147 million per biennium in new tax revenue. The measure clearly indicates where they'll be directed: 50 percent will go to the Veterans Tobacco Trust Fund, whose programs will be overseen by the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Another 35 percent will be directed to address behavioral/mental health crisis in our state. Ten percent will go to local public health to address needs in our local communities. And the remaining 5 percent will go to address chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease in North Dakota.

A Yes vote on Measure 4 will decrease the number of youth who start smoking in our state. It also will encourage more adults who smoke to quit. Vote Yes on Measure 4.

Wanda Kratochvil

Park River, N.D.

Kratochvil, a nurse, is a member of the Walsh County Tobacco Prevention Coalition.