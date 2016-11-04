Letter: Yes on sales tax for future of Grand Forks

Even with our natural dislike of change, it's clear that the change in our community over the past 10 years has been amazing: many new facilities and a new administration at UND; a General Atomics Predator Training Academy; a Northrop Grumman research facility, plans for a new Altru hospital, new housing developments South and West, redevelopment downtown and around town, and the list goes on. It is a great time to live in our community.

Yet with all the good news today, Grand Forks is at a crossroads. Declining federal and state funding for infrastructure projects will be limiting factors for our future.

As City Council members, we have to plan for the future and make the necessary decisions now to proactively invest in critical infrastructure. As a council, we agreed the immediate and long-term financial need is immense, and the list of projects is long. Thus, we offered uniform City Council support for the strategic infrastructure sales tax measure, which is on Tuesday's ballot.

If passed, the funds will set the stage for progress and growth. Using sales tax funds to pay for infrastructure also ensures those who benefit from our infrastructure help pay for it.

Let's be clear: the bills for our water projects already are in the mail. In my opinion, paying these bills with a sales tax will result in the least impact to our residents.

I think we all can also agree that we desperately need significant road work done in and around town, and without a local funding source, many projects will either be delayed or won't happen.

It's time for us to forge our own future, as we can no longer count on federal or state funding. I ask Grand Forks residents to vote yes for the Strategic Infrastructure Sales Tax and show confidence in our city and its future.

Dana Sande

Grand Forks

Sande is president of the Grand Forks City Council.