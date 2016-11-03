Tim Mathern is running for state treasurer and has said he'll work to eliminate the office.

Not since George Sinner was governor have we seen the elimination of state agencies. Sinner used an ingenious tactic to eliminate two agencies by naming the director of the Office of Management and Budget the director of institutions, and the head of the State Health Department the director of the State Laboratory. The Legislature then eliminated the director of institutions and the State Laboratory.

Ever since the Office of Management and Budget was created in 1965 (then called Accounts and Purchases), it has been generally acknowledged that the office of state treasurer no longer is needed. The problem has been it takes a constitutional amendment to eliminate the office, which the voters have twice refused to do.

Because of budget shortfalls, this may be the time to revisit the issue, as Mathern is proposing.

One strategy Mathern might use is to announce that if elected, he will offer to resign before taking office if the new governor will promise to appoint the director of OMB to also serve as state treasurer. This would pave the way for the Legislature to phase out the office and put the appropriate constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Mathern could continue serving as state senator, and everyone would win — the governor and the Legislature could show they are serious about saving money and making state government more efficient, and the people could have the final say about downsizing state government by eliminating an unnecessary office.

John Olsrud

Bismarck

A UND graduate, Olsrud is an attorney and a former director of the North Dakota Legislative Council.