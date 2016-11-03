Letter: Vote Yes on Measure 4; it is not a blank check

And with the way the North Dakota state funding is, who knows what the Legislature will be able to fund?

Also, some have called Measure 4's tax revenue a blank check—but it is not blank check.

Measure 4 allocates 50 percent of its revenues to veterans programs. That's estimated to be about $100 million per biennium.

Thirty-five percent will go to behavioral health; that's $70 million. Public health is to get 10 percent or about $20 million, and chronic disease will get 5 percent or some $10 million. All of these figures are per biennium.

That looks pretty well-thought-out—again, not a blank check.

Furthermore, Measure 4 is a health initiative to raise North Dakota's shamefully low cigarette and tobacco taxes. This approach was chosen because it's a proven way to prevent kids from ever starting smoking, to encourage current tobacco users to quit, to reduce health care costs for nonsmokers and to fund important health and veterans programs in North Dakota.

By the way, if you read the anti-Measure 4 ads' fine print, you'll see the words, "R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co." No wonder Vote No has so much money: tobacco companies will lose money because of the tax, so they make Measure 4 sound like it's a blank check.

To all potential voters, I ask that you read up on the measure before you vote on it. And to veterans, I ask that you get the word out, and vote yes on Measure 4.

John Hanson

Grand Forks

Hanson is a member of the VFW National Legislative Committee and a former state commander for the North Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars.