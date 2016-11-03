Union leader: Let pipeline workers do their jobs

These men and women who are protecting us every day deserve our respect. Law enforcement officials have shown us their best, even under the most difficult conditions.

Every North Dakotan deserves the right to feel safe at home, at work and in the communities where we live. The actions of the protesters who have illegally occupied private land near Cannon Ball, N.D., and ambushed construction sites up and down the pipeline right-of-way, have violated those rights, even as they complain loudly about interference with their "right" to trespass and harass workers.

The fingerprint of skilled construction craftsmen and women can be found in every corner of this great country. We take pride in the work we do and we have the utmost respect for the environment and the communities where we live and work.

No one takes safety more seriously than the men and women working to build the Dakota Access Pipeline.

For months now, our members have worked under constant threat, losing wages and sleep as a result of aggressive and unsafe protest tactics. It must stop.

It is time for the federal government to stop delaying completion of this important national infrastructure project. Let us do our jobs, and more important, ensure that we are allowed to complete it safely.

No man, woman or child should fear that a family member is at risk for the job they do. Yet here we are in 2016, and skilled construction craftsmen must use caution when entering and leaving job sites for fear of what might happen. This is simply unacceptable.

Support our country and state's skilled craftsmen and women. Support the local communities who want this project. And most important, support the men and women of local law enforcement as they do their jobs.

Cory Bryson

Bismarck

Bryson is a business agent for Laborers International Union Local 563.