But state law is very clear about the handling of ballots. There is no need for an attorney general's opinion because ballots are exempt under the open records law.

After the election, the ballots are sealed and are available for viewing only if ordered so by a court. Therefore, contrary to Sanderson's allegations, I have complied with my oath of office to uphold the state's constitution and state law by not allowing.

Al Jaeger

Bismarck

Jaeger is North Dakota's secretary of state.