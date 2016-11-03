Secretary of state: Nothing 'open' about ballots under North Dakota law
In his recent letter, Mitch Sanderson alleges that I have broken the law by not allowing him to view ballots after they are cast and the canvass is completed ("Open completed ballots to public inspection," Page A4, Nov. 1).
But state law is very clear about the handling of ballots. There is no need for an attorney general's opinion because ballots are exempt under the open records law.
After the election, the ballots are sealed and are available for viewing only if ordered so by a court. Therefore, contrary to Sanderson's allegations, I have complied with my oath of office to uphold the state's constitution and state law by not allowing.
Al Jaeger
Bismarck
Jaeger is North Dakota's secretary of state.