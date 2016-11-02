Letter: Trust Curt Kreun to work hard for Grand Forks
I'm writing to encourage Herald readers to vote for Curt Kreun for state senator in District 42.
I've had the opportunity to serve on boards and committees with Kreun. I have found him to be well-prepared and open to new ideas without being encumbered with political ideology.
He will work for the benefit of Grand Forks to get state support for water and other infrastructure needs for the area.
Duane Hafner
Grand Forks
Hafner is a former member of the Grand Forks City Council.