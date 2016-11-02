I'm not sure how to respond to political criticisms levied upon an entire citizenry effectively abandoned from the body politic. But I'll try; I find it upsetting that the Herald can unquestioningly support the current politics of violence being employed by our state, including the criminalization of disagreeable journalism.

Both editorials emphasize the rule of law. But the rule of law as we know it was never meant to apply to the citizens of Standing Rock. There will be no reconciliations until we admit that much. Consider the Treaty of Fort Laramie, ratified in 1851 and disregarded by the state and federal government for 125 years and counting. The recent tribal accounts regarding pipeline consultation (or lack thereof) reiterate that same political exclusion and disregard.

This doesn't mean lawlessness is the right reaction. But it is the inevitable response to a lack of listening. The burden of diplomacy and public discourse rests on the shoulders of lawmakers themselves, not upon lawmen or newspaper editors. And behind their riot shields, body armor and desktops, these individuals (likely to their own frustration and exhaustion) are the only ones taxed with that work: so far they're the only ones engaged in anything resembling a dialogue with protesters, something North Dakota lawmakers themselves have so far avoided.

It's embarrassing to everyone, and it says something about our leaders' ultimate valuation of democracy; of who deserves to engage in political dialogue, and how so.

As it stands, the rule of law as it concerns North Dakota government appears to be dictated more by distant industrial and financial interests than any concern for the well-being of residents. Research the mechanisms of the state Industrial Commission, a kind of three-headed Cerberus granted authority to enact ad-hoc mineral extraction policies. Consider our top oil regulator, Lynn Helms, cheerleading the very entities he's been charged to monitor for safety.

Or try to make fair legal sense of Gov. Jack Dalrymple's campaign contributions from energy companies supposedly under his investigation; it has been impossible for North Dakotans to actually convene a grand jury to investigate Dalrymple's dealings, even though the episodes in question have been public knowledge for years.

These behaviors speak to a pervasive lawlessness that is far more threatening to the integrity and legitimacy of North Dakota government than any demonstrations at Standing Rock. In any event, Standing Rock has always had far greater problems to deal with than pipelines alone. That's not news we want to read. And we don't.

Jon Fetsch

Grand Forks