The Standing Rock Sioux tribe happily welcomed environmental activists who are well known for acts of violence and terrorism. These people are not peaceful, but have trespassed on private land, destroyed public and private property, resisted arrest and tried to injure law enforcement personnel.

The state should use all legal measures to seek restitution from the tribe for the cost of policing, cleaning up and damage to public and private property.

Equally offensive have been the comments about the law enforcement personnel and their actions. Apparently, the tribal chairman is auditioning to be the official spokesman for the violent radical group Black Lives Matter.

The call for compromise by the protesters is hollow. The tribe chose to ignore multiple requests to meet with the appropriate agencies. The pipeline was moved numerous times for other groups.

It is absurd for people who complain about rail safety to now whine about a pipeline, which is the safest way to move oil.

All across North Dakota and the country, pipelines are placed under lakes and rivers. It was laughable to watch the so-called environmentally conscious protesters, who claim they want to protect the water, then set piles of tires on fire.

Terry Bjerke

Grand Forks