Although it's not always easy to fix something, it is easy to break something whose owner plays by the rules when you don't.

I was born in a country that was born out of protest. My sympathies are with justified protest and civil disobedience when called for. But I also respect the people who must apply our laws to protect us.

If your protest is just, than you should be willing to help pay for the costs that you and your protest incur—"if you break it, you buy it."

To be taken most seriously and change things, you need more than people and supplies at a protest camp. You must organize properly. You should plead for funds to pay for the costs that your protest incurs to the various entities that are harmed by it.

And, you should research a better way to move the oil. If you do these things, then the funds will pour in to your cause. And my check will be in the mail, too.

Whether we like it or not, fossil fuels and electricity are integral parts of every aspect of our daily lives. Should we and can we change this? Probably. Will we change it? Hopefully.

How will we change it? Slowly and thoughtfully.

Sometimes, battles are lost in winning the war. Is the Dakota Access Pipeline protest an instance of too little, too late? If so, can it still be a building block for the future?

We are all water beings of the Earth and the heavens. We are water—mostly water. Our hearts send the oceans down our cheeks. Each of us is a spring and a well, we can freeze or boil or flow.

Bill Rivas

Lakota, N.D.