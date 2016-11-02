As a former federal prosecutor, we operated under federal statutes that contained provisions virtually identical to the provisions of Marsy's law, without any of the dire consequences predicted by the opponents. In fact, many of the arguments made by opponents are nonsensical.

For example, opponents of Marsy's Law claim the statutory law that they are already following covers all of its provisions; therefore, it is not needed. They then go on to claim that Marsy's Law will be very expensive to administer. How can both be true?

The more logical conclusion is that if it does add significant new expense for a particular county, it is because that county is not fully complying with existing statutory law.

Placing these rights in the Constitution makes it harder to ignore them. The rights of criminal defendants are protected by both the United States and North Dakota Constitutions. The rights of the victims of their crimes are not.

It is only appropriate that the rights of victims of crime should get the same level of protection as do those of murders, rapists and other felons.

Lynn Crooks

Fargo

Crooks is a former interim U.S. attorney for North Dakota and a retired assistant U.S. attorney.