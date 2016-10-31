Letter: Elect Grand Forks' Thorson to the North Dakota House

I have worked with Thorson for two years helping to organize Pride weekend in Grand Forks, and I know firsthand how dedicated he is to making sure everyone in our city has a voice. Thorson organized Pride from the ground up, contributing his own funds to make sure the event happened.

His experience as a business leader, civil servant and deacon at Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Center has shown his constant engagement with the people of Grand Forks.

Thorson knows how to collaborate and use the talents of everyone around him, and he does this by listening to people and checking in with their concerns. A genuinely kind person, he always is willing to put others ahead of himself in order to see our community grow and thrive. Thorson has been an inspiration to me, proving that we can be politically engaged without

being divisive, socially active without being alienating.

That is why I'll be enthusiastically casting my vote for Thorson and other Democratic-NPL candidates next week without a second of doubt or hesitation.

Erin Kunz

Grand Forks