Letter: Open completed ballots to public inspection

I also asked if the recount laws were unconstitutional, given that they're so restrictive in not allowing the public to view ballots after an election without a court's approval. Currently, it is almost impossible to meet the standard to view the ballots.

Colorado's Supreme Court ruled election ballots are open records to ensure transparency in the election process and so that no fraud can be done by the government.

Our secretary of state, Al Jaeger, has refused to let the public see completed ballots, hiding behind the unconstitutional recount laws. Jaeger also refuses to ask the attorney general for an opinion, which is his duty to do so in cases like this.

Without transparency in elections, elected offices and measures can be rigged, and the public would never know. This cannot be allowed in a representative republic.

Those in the government should be accountable to the people and not be above the law.

North Dakota has no method of filing a complaint against a person holding a government office when he or she violates the law or ignores the public. Our next governor needs to make sure North Dakotans have an avenue to do so.

Mitchell Sanderson

Park River, N.D.