Letter: 'None of the Above' option belongs on ballot

None of the Above.

That's right, folks. Yes, there are multiple parties listed on the ballot in our "two-party" system. You can easily view the North Dakota ballot online, and see that there are six candidates for president listed. Under those is the most important selection: a blank line.

Now, I'm not sure what happens if enough people fill in the little oval next to the blank line and put "None of the Above" in that spot. If there's anyone out there enlightened enough to let us know, please do.

In my humble opinion, after this year's farce of a presidential race, we need to amend the necessary documents to create a None of the Above line and make it standard on the presidential ballots in all 50 states.

Back in the 1980s, there was a film called "Brewster's Millions." If you haven't seen it, find it and watch it. See how the idea of a None of the Above election can turn around people's thoughts for a candidacy and even keep those who don't deserve our highest office out of it for good.

And don't feel that you're wasting your vote by choosing None of the Above. The only way to waste it is to choose one of the two major party candidates this election cycle.

You can be assured that None of the Above will get my vote this year (I just hope to meet None of the Above someday).

Conrad Smith

Grand Forks