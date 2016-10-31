Letter: UND president should revisit music-therapy decision

I was outraged to learn that the suspension happened without any knowledge of the music department. I saw emails showing an inconsistent attitude toward music therapy from UND administrators. One email said music therapy was the highest priority, while another dismissed it because it didn't offer an advanced degree (though no states require this to be a music therapist).

I've heard that President Mark Kennedy feels that to reverse this decision would mean he'd have to revisit all decisions made by key administrators. But this decision was made without following the proper process that moves a program to suspension. The proper process is that the faculty bring the program up to the department chair, who then takes it to the dean. This was not done.

If Kennedy does not wish to challenge any decision made by his administrators, then what is the purpose of the president? Shouldn't he expect his own administrators to follow UND guidelines created by UND administration and faculty?

Typically, a program is suspended when there is little interest in it. This program had to have its enrollment capped due to high numbers of majors. Music therapy is an up-and-coming field, and UND's program has been at the cutting edge.

In addition, the suspension will cause a significant decrease of revenue to the university, unlike the cuts suggested by the music faculty.

I ask that Kennedy do some research into the benefits that music therapy provides. I suspect that most of his knowledge comes from people who don't want to see the decision reversed.

A good administrator gets facts, not opinions, and then makes a decision. The time is fast approaching to see if Kennedy fits this definition.

Brad Thompson

Karlstad, Minn.