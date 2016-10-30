Letter: Cramer's continuing support of Trump embarrases N.D.

Cramer called the related media coverage "overblown", but any sensible viewer of the third presidential debate will agree that the consistently volatile Trump appeared serious.

Evidently, Cramer keeps hoping that should Trump win, he will appoint Cramer to his Cabinet, possibly as U.S. secretary of agriculture. Informed North Dakotans know that the agricultural sector of our state's economy significantly depends on foreign trade. Trump has stated repeatedly that he is dedicated to tearing up carefully negotiated international agreements that benefit both farm and energy producers.

A 2015 economic report states that 18 percent of jobs (estimated at 110,000) in North Dakota depend on international trade and related agreements. North Dakota profited $3.5 billion from foreign trade in 2015, including $295 million from trade with Mexico.

Cramer's lap dog excuses for Trump's blunders and insults are embarrassments to North Dakotans, and his endorsement of Trump's isolationist and regressive views on foreign trade is a threat to North Dakota economy. Re-electing Cramer would be a mistake.

Chase Iron Eyes, Cramer's opponent, is a lawyer and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Iron Eyes has a criminal record from his youth that the North Dakota press consistently has used to denigrate him, while wholly neglecting his positive contributions for the past 30 years. Maybe voters should support this Sioux leader and elect him to fight for all working men and women of North Dakota.

Richard Shafer

Grand Forks