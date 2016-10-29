Letter: Vote Kip Fontaine for Minnesota state senator

I know that when Fontaine's mom and dad, wife, sons, daughters and grandkids attend events with him, he proves he has been brought up with strong and well-taught family values. He will advocate those same values into all policy questions in the Minnesota Senate.

These values include getting high-quality primary and secondary education from reasonable tax dollars and affordable tuition.

With his leadership, the State Senate will overcome Wall Street health industry costs exploitation. Quality elderly care will have the attention needed with home-care providers paid a livable wage. Taxpayers will see tax rates where everyone pays their fair share to keep our state economically strong for Main Street workers, farmers and businesses.

As a private attorney and then public prosecutor and defender, Fontaine is the only person with required experience to look at all the facts and at current law, and to know where any changes need to be made. That is why so many people from all sides continued to ask Fontaine before he finally decided to run for District 1 state senator.

That is why so many Democrats and Republicans have voted and will be voting for Fontaine.

Erwin "Erv" Rud

Fosston, Minn.