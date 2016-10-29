Letter: Vaping helps smokers quit; why target it?

Measure 4 is not only a 400 percent tobacco tax increase, it also imposes a massive new 56 percent tax on vapor products. This would discourage smokers in North Dakota from using these products to quit, which seems to contradict the supposed reason for this huge tax increase.

Vapor products are no more tobacco products than nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New research is more and more showing the safety and effectiveness of vaping as a way to quit smoking.

E-cigarettes' added effectiveness seems to be from the replacement of the hand and inhalation parts of smoking, while producing none of the tars and other damaging byproducts of burning tobacco.

I'm voting no on Measure 4.

Amoret McCullough Hinkley

Sharon, N.D.