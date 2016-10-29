The commissioner's office is easy to overlook. What does it do? The mission of the office is to "protect the public good by fairly and effectively administering the laws of North Dakota."

Simply stated, the office is there to protect you as a consumer while responsibly regulating insurance companies.

As we head into the 2017 legislative session, our legislators will determine the fate of such matters as Medicaid expansion and changes to individual and group major medical insurance policies affecting all North Dakotans. No matter what North Dakotans think about the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) or the Medicaid expansion, we must all agree that North Dakota needs an effective insurance commissioner who'll be able to significantly influence the legislative process in a way to provide for the legitimate needs of the citizens while helping to keep costs down for insurers.

Ruth Buffalo is the best candidate for the job, with an academic background essentially built for the role of insurance commissioner.

She holds a master's degree in public health from North Dakota State University. Her depth of knowledge of the health and insurance needs of our state are unmatched by her opponents.

And her accomplishments do not end there. She also has the accounting, finance, marketing and operational skills needed for the job that she earned through her Master of Business Administration degree.

Please vote for Buffalo to guarantee solutions for the public good and high-quality service to all citizens of the state.

Greg Stites

Bismarck

Sites served as general counsel to the North Dakota insurance commissioner from 1988 to 1993.