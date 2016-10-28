Letter: Save Ray Richards Golf Course, a top amenity

Selling off this prime property for a one-time influx of cash is short-sighted and likely goes against the wishes of the benefactor. Will future benefactors have second thoughts about leaving substantial gifts to the university? Will they worry that at in the future, their gift may end up as a chip on the bargaining table when times get tough?

If UND were to be given the keys to Englestad Arena, would the university someday sell the building off?

This golf-course effort started with benign comments. At first, UND said the course wasn't making much money. Then the university wasn't in the golf course business. Then the golf team doesn't use it, and then officials questioned whether the gift was indeed meant to be permanent.

Now, we hear that the golf course has been "identified as a candidate for development by the Community Vibrancy Initiative, a joint effort between UND and the city of Grand Forks."

Who knew we even had such an initiative? And what else is this group considering? Perhaps we need a Community Oversight Initiative to oversee city-involved initiatives?

I'm all for Grand Forks growing in a positive way. But to close a golf course that likely will never be replaced is taking the easy way out.

Look elsewhere for the cuts, and leave the course—which has matured into a very nice amenity—for the city and region. It serves a great many people, not just those associated with the university.

Full disclosure: I live near the golf course but am not a golfer, although I do have a small collection of errant golf balls.

Steve Sulland

Grand Forks