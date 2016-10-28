But there is a world of difference between the idealistic world we'd prefer and the realistic one we live in.

President Barack Obama was elected by people who bought into the idea that Washington needed change that could be brought about only by an outsider.

But Obama's idealistic world butted heads with the realistic world of Washington, and in most cases, he lost.

So, what should we learn from the past eight years? Is it wise to elect an individual who has no idea how to deal with Washington? Or, should we elect someone with the experience and know-how to make deals and get things done?

When it comes to passing legislation, one of our more effective past presidents was Lyndon Johnson. Why? Historians note that he'd been part of the establishment for years.

He'd served in the House from 1937 to 1949, in the Senate from 1949 to 1961 and as vice-president from 1961 to 1963. He spent six years as Senate majority leader, two as Senate minority leader, and two as Senate minority whip.

Then as president, Johnson pushed through the passage of Great Society legislation, upholding civil rights, creating Medicare and Medicaid and boosting aid to education, the arts, urban and rural development and public services.

He was a true insider who knew where the skeletons were and in whose closets.

Idealistically, we'd like outsiders. But realistically, it is insiders who know how to get results.

A president must deal with Congress. Consider this when you go to the polls.

Lee Murdock

Grand Forks