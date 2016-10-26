Letter: Ruth Buffalo for North Dakota insurance commissioner

Buffalo has master's degrees in public health, management and business administration. Her background in community engagement as adjunct instructor in health and wellness and comprehensive wellness program director at United Tribes Technical College is well suited to seeing that individual North Dakotans are treated as important primary stakeholders in creating specific priorities focused on prevention.

As a family physician for nearly 25 years in North Dakota, I see the chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and mental health disorders that are very costly to society. It's important that the effects of incomplete coverage or a lack of access to service are accounted for in improving care for all.

Prevention must be part of the equation for success in controlling costs and keeping premiums affordable not only for chronic disease, but also in areas such as workforce safety. It's evident that mental health and substance abuse treatment are crisis areas in health care in North Dakota as well, and comprehensive approaches must be undertaken.

Buffalo has the background, experience, vision and compassion to address all of these issues with attention to the source—a focus on prevention. As a candidate, she has outlined specifics for priorities for populations and an important focus on public health and wellness. This benefits all North Dakotans.

Eric Johnson

Grand Forks

Dr. Johnson is a family medicine physician with Altru Health System.