Letter: Why I'm voting against Measure 4
Many voters are skeptical these days, especially when it comes to new taxes and how the money will be spent. I'm one of them. And if Herald readers do a little research like I did, they'll find something about Measure 4 that suggests a conflict of interest.
With nine pages of confusing text, it's difficult to understand where exactly the new tax money would actually be spent. I looked closely at the list of sponsors of Measure 4 and discovered that some of those folks and the groups that support Measure 4 stand to benefit financially from the $70 million in the newly collected taxes doled out by 45 political appointees.
I have a big problem with that, and I believe others would as well.
In addition to what I believe are significant conflicts of interest with Measure 4, I have a real hard time with the fact that the spending programs are locked in for seven years. The Legislature is prohibited from making any changes, except by a two-thirds vote, even if there is fraud, abuse or waste.
Needless to say, changing the way this money might be spent would be a very difficult challenge.
I could go on about the problems I find with Measure 4, but suffice it to say I will be putting my X next to "No" on my ballot on Measure 4. I hope my friends and neighbors do the same.
Thomas Haahr
Devils Lake
Haahr is CEO and general manager of the Farmers Union Oil Co. in Devils Lake.