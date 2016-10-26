Letter: Why I'm voting against Measure 4

With nine pages of confusing text, it's difficult to understand where exactly the new tax money would actually be spent. I looked closely at the list of sponsors of Measure 4 and discovered that some of those folks and the groups that support Measure 4 stand to benefit financially from the $70 million in the newly collected taxes doled out by 45 political appointees.

I have a big problem with that, and I believe others would as well.

In addition to what I believe are significant conflicts of interest with Measure 4, I have a real hard time with the fact that the spending programs are locked in for seven years. The Legislature is prohibited from making any changes, except by a two-thirds vote, even if there is fraud, abuse or waste.

Needless to say, changing the way this money might be spent would be a very difficult challenge.

I could go on about the problems I find with Measure 4, but suffice it to say I will be putting my X next to "No" on my ballot on Measure 4. I hope my friends and neighbors do the same.

Thomas Haahr

Devils Lake

Haahr is CEO and general manager of the Farmers Union Oil Co. in Devils Lake.