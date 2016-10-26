Note to Doug Burgum: Government is not a business

But while no one can deny Burgum's business successes, running a government is not the same as running a business.

Government does not have the same profit-above-all-else motivation, and solutions that work for business do not always work in government.

Take, for example, Burgum's proposal to create charter schools to compete with North Dakota's public schools. Not only would charter schools take state money away from our public schools (because charters are also public), but also the charters could force cities to increase property taxes.

Educating our children should be a collaborative exercise, not some sort of cutthroat competition for state funds. Taking money away from neighborhood schools actually makes underperforming schools perform worse, hurting our children.

Government's role is to protect its citizens, but Burgum has proposed ending North Dakota's Medicaid expansion. That would cost North Dakota $300 million in federal matching funds that would mostly affect the elderly, rural residents and the poor.

Some 20,000 residents could lose health coverage, and many rural clinics would be forced to close.

Apparently, human rights are secondary to the almighty dollar for Burgum.

While proposing these radical ideas, Burgum holds out his hat for millions in property tax rebates for his downtown Fargo properties, forcing residents to subsidize his already-profitable companies.

North Dakota residents and our prized institutions are not just pluses and minuses on a spreadsheet. They are the cornerstones of who we are.

Burgum's campaign slogan is, "Treat taxpayers like customers." He has that backwards: North Dakotans are the employers, not the customers.

Chris Fastnaught

Fargo