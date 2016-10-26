Tufte is a brilliant and thoughtful attorney, someone who gives careful consideration to both sides of any legal issue. That's why he was hired to work in the governor's office and why the governor appointed him to serve as a district court judge.

Tufte's background as a prosecutor and as a veteran of the North Dakota National Guard give him the broad experience required to serve on the court. His deep North Dakota roots are a great asset in making him a thoughtful judge who applies the law as it is and leaves the policy decisions to the political branches of government.

Tufte has served our state well as a district judge, and we should all be glad that he has decided to step forward to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court. We hope Herald readers will join us in voting for him.

Jack and Betsy Dalrymple

Bismarck

Jack Dalrymple is governor and Betsy Dalrymple is first lady of North Dakota.