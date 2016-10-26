Letter: Don't blame president for UND office's ruling on photos
A leading armchair sport in North Dakota seems to be criticizing the president of UND. Dan Rice and Amy Phillips accuse UND President Mark Kennedy of condoning racism because an investigation into two student-posted photographs by the UND Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities found that there was no violation of the UND Code of Student Life ("On racism, UND President Kennedy fails first test," Viewpoint, Page A4, Oct. 20)..
Rice and Phillips disagree with the finding, which they have every right to do. But it is unfair to blame UND's president for the findings and conclusion of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
John Sens
Newfolden, Minn.