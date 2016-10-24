We at UND's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences were pleased to see the governor proclaim October Arts and Humanities Month in North Dakota. And I believe Jacobs' assertions were on target as to the importance of the liberal arts disciplines in educating today's elementary, secondary and college students.

A well-rounded liberal arts-based education is a foundational cornerstone, particularly to the success of the Odegard School's aviation degree programs. The integration of aviation's highly technical learning environment with UND's liberal arts Essential Studies core curriculum has proven to be not only successful for bringing aviation majors from around the country and world to UND, but also for the success of our graduates within industry.

This has been true since the beginning of UND's aviation program in 1968 and continues today as a key recruiting highlight for the Odegard School.

I commend Jacobs for focusing on the importance of the liberal arts, and I want to emphasize the critical nature played by liberal arts in the country's premier collegiate aviation program here at UND.

Paul Lindseth

Grand Forks

Lindseth is dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences at UND.