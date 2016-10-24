Letter: Misleading ads discredit Measure 4 foes

My first conclusion was that someone has a lot of money!

The ad never identifies the issue as an increase in the tobacco tax. So, I was surprised to find that the ads were objecting to a tax on something that is a known carcinogen.

My second conclusion was that those funding the ad not only had a lot of money, but they were spending it on deceptive advertising and using an approach based on misinformation.

The ads try to lead one to believe that the issue is simply a general increase in taxes and that an irresponsible state government surely will spend it unwisely. The ad fails to explain that the proceeds of the tax will be used to fund veterans and health services.

My third conclusion was "shame on you," whoever you are.

My final conclusion was that the ad's backers are wasting their money because savvy North Dakotans won't fall for false advertising.

Mike Hendrickson

Grand Forks

Hendrickson, a UND graduate, is a retired accountant. He teaches an Ethics in Accounting class as an adjunct professor at UND.