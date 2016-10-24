This $525 million increase also had some other features that were most encouraging. The school funding was assigned in such a manner that it shrunk the disparity in education funding between our rural schools and metro schools.

Additionally, this increase came with fewer strings attached. That means local school boards had more control over how to spend the money.

This was a wonderful occurrence and greatly helped all of our schools, because each one has different needs. By limiting the strings attached to the funding, we were able to localize our schools' operations all the more—which is something that state Republican Reps. Dan Fabian of Roseau and Deb Kiel of Crookston and Senate candidate Mark Johnson have been calling for.

I applaud Kiel and Fabian. They were instrumental in ensuring that our school funding came with less government intrusion. They also worked overtime to make sure that government funds were spent on things that we truly needed. That was why we got an increase in school funding for our area while still seeing our Legislature pass one of the lowest state budget increases, percentage wise, in the past 50 years.

Thank you, representatives, for prioritizing our needs and working to empower us at a local level. Thank you, Mark Johnson, for pledging to do the same. Keep up the fine work.

Ron Lorenson

Karlstad, Minn.