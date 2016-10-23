Letter: How the Democrats lost working Americans

Get Big Money out of politics? Hard to do when your party outspends the other every cycle, and your candidate gives private, well-paid speeches to the very banks that helped torpedo our economy. Speeches advocating for public and private stances, like saying in public you want to break up the banks, while in private stroking Goldman Sachs egos and accepting campaign donations like your political life depends on it (it does).

Dems don't want big money out of politics. They are Big Money.

Transparency and accountability in government? The Democrats' candidate has a paranoid streak that Ehrlichman and Haldeman would recognize. Her scheme to keep documents out of the public record has largely been accepted because of media silence. But it is also the rank and file Democrats who are willing to overlook her aversion to openness, because they are too busy treating politics as sport, cheering her on because "that's my team, even if the quarterback can't throw the ball!"

There is a reason that as many as 1 million Ohio Democrats have left the party. And it's not racism, misogyny or whatever other distraction he Dems throw in.

It's because working people no longer have a place in the party. They see one side being led by a jerk, but a jerk who wants to help them get access to jobs and the chance to succeed.

They see someone who actually has built something, someone who's going to stop apologizing and do something.

On the other side, they see a venal creature of politics, someone who publicly pimps their plight but privately sucks up to anyone with a dollar and a gleam in their eye.

Don't blame them when, even if Clinton wins, the party is crippled in areas it used to stand for. Because those areas and their people sure don't mean anything to the Democrats.

Justin Denault

Grand Forks