LETTER: The pipeline route should be changed

Those were my thoughts when the Standing Rock Sioux started their protest.

The Standing Rock Sioux have two concerns: First, the spot where the oil pipeline will go under the Missouri River is very close to their reservation, and they worry that a break in the line would contaminate their water. Second, the proposed route of the pipeline goes through sacred grounds.

These are legitimate concerns. The most recent break of an oil pipeline under the Yellowstone River in Montana, just last August, contaminated the water in Glendive, Mont.

As for the tribe's second concern, common sense demands that the tribe should have been represented in the group that went over the route to determine if sacred grounds would be destroyed. The tribe was not.

When members of the tribe discovered sacred grounds near where the drilling had stopped, the pipeline company immediately dug up that spot, showing a total disrespect and disregard for Native American culture.

Throughout the protest, we have read many articles about the "violence" at the protest sites, but the protesters' actions have been largely peaceful acts of civil disobedience. Trespassing, shouting, chaining themselves to equipment, walking/driving/riding horseback down roads in the area—these are not violent acts.

The Standing Rock Sioux are determined to have a peaceful protest. But with many people coming from other places, there is a potential for problems.

This issue should be settled now. The residents of North Dakota—and the Standing Rock Sioux are our fellow residents—should be heard. The pipeline route should be changed.

The proposed route should be inspected again for sacred grounds, with tribal representatives included. This will cause a delay and it will cost money, but in the long run, the company will recoup the money many times over, and the delay will not matter.

Betty Karaim

Mayville, N.D.