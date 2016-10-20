Pre-election communication power plays include hypocritical shell-games of moral indignation. Selective outrage by candidates and their national or regional surrogates is part of a larger political message from establishment politicos and many news media bottom-feeders (apologies to Red River catfish for the unfair comparison); you better have the right agenda and the right ideology, or we're gonna destroy you.

Diverting attention from damaging WikiLeaks e-mails, $20 trillion of federal debt, nine million-plus unemployed, an anemic economy, inconsistent immigration mandates, fragile national security and the death spiral of dysfunctional law known as Obamacare is achieved through multiple, repeated "October Surprises." The messenger? Empathetic, eager and willing news outlets.

The latest beachhead in America's political battle and cultural conflict is sports, from Colin Kaepernick's socks to NCAA punishment for North Carolina's unacceptable resistance to monolithic, lock-step PC conformity.

Leftist activists also are demanding that identified "Christian" schools be banned from NCAA membership unless they change policy on various social issues—litmus tests as defined by the intolerant tolerant.

A Lutheran pastor family member recently reminded me of enforced speech regulation and punishment for non-conforming clergy in Sweden and Canada. As American political winds swirl, he has a strong concern that the next domino for corrective censure and punishment (beyond the IRS) may well be American clergy who espouse non-PC heresy from their pulpits.

"Religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed," said Hillary Clinton at the 2015 Women in the World Summit.

Our nation stands at a pivotal crossroad. Embrace totalitarian authority, or protect and defend our Constitutional liberties with the power of our vote.

R.J. Ogaard

Crookston