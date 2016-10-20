LETTER: Big portion of mainstream media tilts Republican

▇ FOX News is the Number 1-rated news channel in the nation and has been for 20 years. FOX News is bought and paid for by the GOP, not the Democrats.

The Democrats own MSNBC, and its ratings are so low, they rival New Mexico's academic achievement scores (New Mexico is 50th out of 50, the worst in the nation).

▇ Readers, when your right-wing friend goes off on this tangent, ask them if they believe what they hear. When they finish jumping up and down, point out to them that they have a very inflated view of themselves.

How unwarranted of them to think they are the only person in the United States who can separate wheat from chaff on the evening news. Then ask them if they have to wear a neck brace to support their oversized head.

Paul Cline

Grand Forks