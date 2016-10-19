LETTER: Join veterans and others in supporting Measure 4

It has been proven that the single most effective way to reduce tobacco use, especially in children, is to increase the cost.

At present, our tax on a pack of cigarettes is 44 cents. Measure 4 would increase the tax by $1.76, making the total $2.20 a pack, which is similar to the states surrounding us.

Major tobacco companies have invested well over $3 million to defeat Measure 4 and protect their profits.

Measure 4 is backed by five veterans service organizations comprising the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council (The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America), and the groups are partnered with health organizations across the state.

Fifty percent of the new tax revenue will be dedicated to funding strategic and statewide plans to address the unmet needs of our veterans, including post-traumatic stress syndrome, service dogs, suicide prevention and homelessness, to name just a few.

I'm sure everyone has heard of the revenue shortfalls and budget cuts affecting our state. These cuts will drastically affect the care for our veterans who are coming home with mental and physical injuries. Measure 4 can help address those needs.

And all the programs will be overseen by the Veterans Coordinating Council, under the supervision of the governor.

Vote yes on Measure 4 to help reduce tobacco use, prevent our kids from starting and provide needed funding for important veteran, mental health, substance abuse and chronic disease programs.

Karen Meier

Bismarck

Meier is commander-elect of the American Legion Department of North Dakota.