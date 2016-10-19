LETTER: Women for Trump see through media smears

The unethical and biased mainstream media have always been in the tank with the liberal left, and we conservative women are not falling for their desperate, same-old campaign smear tactics.

The liberal mainstream media that is out there covering the massive Trump rallies know what is happening. The media members are witnessing astronomical numbers for Trump, numbers that keep growing at every rally. And yes, they do see those "Women for Trump" signs.

Our history-making conservative movement has them and the Clinton machine running scared.

I will continue my unwavering support for Trump all the way to the White House because I firmly believe in his policies to rescue America from its eight-year-long "downward spiral."

Is Trump a perfect man, free of sin? No. None of us are.

But he is the perfect man for the times, to lead our country in an entirely different direction than that of corrupt Hillary Clinton with her devastating, no-turning back, United Nations-American Globalist agenda.

So stay strong and suit up, ladies. The war is on. President Trump 2016.

Deb Espeseth

Erskine, Minn.