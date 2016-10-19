LETTER: Moderate Republican mourns Trump's candidacy

During each visit, I looked at the savior of the Union from different perspectives. I saw kindness in his face, yet his eyes also reflected the ravages of a four-year civil war. In leaving the monument, each time I felt as though I'd been in a holy place.

Today if I were to visit, Lincoln likely would be holding his head in his gnarled hands. This founder of the Republican Party would be trying to process the nightmare that this year's election process has wrought.

He would struggle with the reality that a circus barker has seized the essence of the Grand Old Party and destroyed its principles and passion. Lincoln would wonder how his party had allowed such a charlatan to defeat a lineup of worthy candidates. Why did party leaders excuse his being a sham in every way?

Lincoln also would realize that Hillary Clinton will be elected president Nov. 8. Her winning will occur by default, as any other Republican candidate easily would have trounced a candidate carrying so much political baggage.

After the election, Clinton will, in her entitled way, scold the nation for four agonizing years. Americans will be abused repeatedly by this ruthless woman, who can curse like a sailor.

As for Trump, he'll charge that the election was rigged.

As a moderate Republican, I'll be trying to look beyond this debacle until the 2020 election. I'll be hoping that my party will experience healing and regain its political senses.

And I'll be praying that the United States will be able to shine again as that radiant city on a hill.

Luther Frette

Grand Forks