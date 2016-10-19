LETTER: Golf course's closure is tragic 'loss to Grand Forks'

It was stated in the notice about the course closing that Grand Forks has sufficient golf courses. Ray Richards Golf Course is unique with the challenges of its elevated mounded greens, "lipped" sand traps, many "dog legs," the need to hit the ball straight to avoid the finally mature trees and having to cross water four times.

It's an interesting and challenging course to the golfer.

The Thursday Morning Ladies League has golfed there since 1997, when the league moved from Lincoln Park Golf Course. (The league has been operating since at least 1950).

A welcoming atmosphere with sociability and camaraderie abounded. Many ladies of the Thursday League also came to golf together at Ray Richards on Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings.

Golfing is a lifetime sport that offers competitive challenges, sociability and enjoying our beautiful North Dakota three-season weather.

No other golf course in Grand Forks can compare. The closure of the Ray Richards course is a loss to our community.

Martha Klevay

Becky Gellner

Grand Forks

Klevay is a member of the North Dakota Women's Golf Association Hall of Fame. Gellner is president of the Thursday Morning Ladies League.

This letter also was signed by 12 other golfers.